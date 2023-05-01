Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. On average, analysts expect Ashford to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Ashford has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $19.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

