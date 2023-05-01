Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Aspen Aerogels has set its FY23 guidance at $(1.46)-$(1.31) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at -$1.46–$1.31 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Aerogels to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $6.26 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $438.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

