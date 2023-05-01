Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Lowered to $230.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.83.
Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of AZPN stock opened at $177.00 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $155.35 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.11.
Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.
