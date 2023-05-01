Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Lowered to $230.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $177.00 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $155.35 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.