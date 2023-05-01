Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,976.67 ($24.69).
Several research firms have recently commented on ABF. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.48) to GBX 1,900 ($23.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.98) to GBX 2,300 ($28.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.98) to GBX 1,760 ($21.98) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.86) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Associated British Foods Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,956 ($24.43) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,979.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,754.81. The firm has a market cap of £15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,328.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,223 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,076 ($25.93).
Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend
Associated British Foods Company Profile
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.