Astar (ASTR) Price Reaches $0.0610 on Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $94.75 million and $6.72 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Astar has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Astar Token Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

