AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $73.48. The stock had a trading volume of 885,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

