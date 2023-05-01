ATB Capital Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$9.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities set a C$4.50 target price on shares of Real Matters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE REAL traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.50. The company had a trading volume of 138,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,485. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$6.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

