AtriCure (ATRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. AtriCure has set its FY23 guidance at (1.19)-(1.14) EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AtriCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter worth $117,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

