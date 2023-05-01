Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.29. 192,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $217.54 and its 200 day moving average is $233.34. The stock has a market cap of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

