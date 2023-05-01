Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Earns Maintains Rating from 888

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.28. The stock had a trading volume of 782,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.34. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

