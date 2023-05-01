Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Earns Maintains Rating from 888

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.28. The stock had a trading volume of 782,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,885. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.34. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

