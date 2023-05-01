Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. 107,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 315,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$47.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donald Stephen Bubar purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

