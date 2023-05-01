Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

AGR opened at $40.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

