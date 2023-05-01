Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Raised by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,248 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 1.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $26,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 197,110 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 549,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 194,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 282,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after acquiring an additional 39,967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.71. 29,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,431. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

