Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.17 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $4.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.99 earnings per share.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CAR stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.19. 827,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,918. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $307.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAR. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

