Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Market Capitalization of $879.88 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.58 or 0.00027036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $879.88 million and $24.97 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,008.97 or 0.99951964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002350 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,136,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.72807112 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $29,320,120.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

