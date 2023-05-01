Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Trading Up 5.3%

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.50. Approximately 304,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 632,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Axonics Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $1,400,579.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $642,852.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,937.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,574 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,945. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Axonics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Axonics by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

