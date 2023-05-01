AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.77 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.49.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 305,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,230. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $108.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.62 million. Analysts expect that AXT will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 317.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading

