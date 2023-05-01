Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 19.5% in April

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro Stock Performance

BMA stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. 41,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $658.89 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Macro

(Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.