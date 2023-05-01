Bank of America Increases Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $85.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

