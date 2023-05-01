Bank of America Upgrades Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) to “Buy”

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STOK. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $392.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.41. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.