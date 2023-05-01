Barclays Cuts Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $37.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after purchasing an additional 784,704 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

