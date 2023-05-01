Barclays Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $260.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $201.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

