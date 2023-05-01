Barclays Trims AT&T (NYSE:T) Target Price to $18.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

