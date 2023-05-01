Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of BNED traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.01.
About Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
