Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNEDGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BNED traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 372,412 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,600,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 374,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.