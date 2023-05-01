Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 455,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 655,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BNED traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. Barnes & Noble Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

About Barnes & Noble Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 86,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 372,412 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,600,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 374,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71,491 shares during the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

