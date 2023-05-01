Baudax Bio (BXRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 4,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Baudax Bio Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $2.04 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. Baudax Bio has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $70.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 82,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the second quarter worth $165,000.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

