Baudax Bio (BXRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 4,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. On average, analysts expect Baudax Bio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BXRX opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. Baudax Bio has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

