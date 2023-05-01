Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.64.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

BTE stock opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.94.

Baytex Energy ( TSE:BTE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$648.99 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7827427 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall Douglas Arthur purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,023.00. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

