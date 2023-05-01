B&D White Capital Company LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,590,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,594 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 743.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,581. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

