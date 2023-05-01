B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 10,765 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 185.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,114,000 after acquiring an additional 625,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,304,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,092,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. 440,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.