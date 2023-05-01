B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 58,311 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,311 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 9.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $37,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,902,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.66. 1,194,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

