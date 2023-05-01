Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Beazer Homes USA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.00 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $623.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.16. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $21.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Several research analysts have weighed in on BZH shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.