Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $194.15 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0483 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $194.15 million and $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.35 or 0.06530548 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00059268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00039185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

