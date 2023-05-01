Benchmark Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $200.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.55.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $143.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after purchasing an additional 405,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after buying an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

