Bend DAO (BEND) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $118.56 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $118.56 million and approximately $869,356.69 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

