Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 8,790 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,854. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.09 and a 52-week high of $52.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

