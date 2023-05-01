Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 22,453 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 257.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 42.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $77,890,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.13. 1,760,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.