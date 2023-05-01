Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.0 %

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

NYSE UNH traded up $5.08 on Monday, hitting $497.17. The stock had a trading volume of 384,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $463.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $486.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

