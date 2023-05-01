Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $55.35. 193,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,063. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,098 shares of company stock worth $582,994. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

