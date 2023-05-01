Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briar Hall Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after acquiring an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,271,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,443,000 after acquiring an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.64.

ITW traded up $4.27 on Monday, hitting $246.21. 363,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

