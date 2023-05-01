Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,766,000 after buying an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after buying an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 53.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,342,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,482,000 after buying an additional 820,354 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.60. 675,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,730. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

