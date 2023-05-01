Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 6,531 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $74.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,998. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.31.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.