Benjamin Edwards Inc. Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,591. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $211.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

