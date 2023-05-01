Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 1,268 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $47.42. 1,928,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,221,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

