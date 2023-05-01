Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 1,796 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.91.

Insider Activity

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO traded down $6.21 on Monday, hitting $548.69. 465,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $560.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.