Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.34. The company had a trading volume of 106,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,036. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.