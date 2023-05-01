Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381,792 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,081. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

