Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,201 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000.

RDVY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

