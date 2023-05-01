Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $35.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $35,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.06. The stock had a trading volume of 168,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,620. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

