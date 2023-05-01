Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,338. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

