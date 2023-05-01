Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $82.58 Million Stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,859,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,035 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $82,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 917,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after buying an additional 405,758 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,672,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 118,432 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 87,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 19,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYBB stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.75. 16,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $47.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.72.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

